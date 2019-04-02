“Sharing Our Gifts” joint concert will be held Sunday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. in Hutchinson.

Musicians from Hutchinson, Lindsborg, Sterling, and Lyons will perform both instrumental and vocal music selections to usher in the Easter season. The concert is free and will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 518 E 43rd Street, Hutchinson. This concert is for ages 10 and above. There will be no narration, just music.

Participants will include, but not limited to, the harp, trumpet, guitar, male chorus, and several vocal groups and soloists. Ben Newby is the producer.

Since the program involves participants from several local areas, those attending are advised to come early to get a good seat.