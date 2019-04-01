More than a year after closing its doors because of financial difficulties, an agency that helps victims of family violence will resume operations next week.

The Alliance Against Family Violence is set to reopen Tuesday.

Jennifer Marsh, who was named executive director of the agency in December 2018, said the agency is eager to once again serve Leavenworth County.

“We are thrilled and excited about opening our doors to start serving the community,” she said.

The agency will begin providing around-the-clock hotline services and emergency shelters to individuals and their children who are fleeing domestic violence.

Marsh said the hotline is available to any individual who has been affected by domestic violence, whether it happened yesterday or 20 years ago.

Trained professional staff will be on hand to provide care for people impacted by sexual or domestic abuse in Leavenworth County.

A confidential shelter will provide a safe place for individuals or families in need of a secure location to escape the threat of family violence.

The shelter features five bedrooms containing 20 beds. Renovation efforts in the run-up to the reopening of the agency have included painting, new bed linen, new decor and new rugs.

“We tried to make the space warm and welcoming,” Marsh said.

Marsh said the Alliance plans to launch its sexual assault advocacy and police response advocacy services in early summer.

Marsh said the agency has five full-time staff members and about 15 part-time staff members.

Marsh said that before the agency closed, it had been serving an average of approximately 1,000 individuals each year.

Marsh said the shelter requires approximately $700,000 each year to operate.

She said the agency’s board of directors has a renewed focus of maintaining monetary resources throughout the year.

The agency received a $75,000 estate gift from a donor last summer who wished not to be publicly identified.

She said the agency also has received significant grant funding from city, county, state and federal sources.

Individuals looking to support the Alliance by donating time or resources can learn more at www.aafv@1984.com

The Alliance Against Family Violence’s hotline number is 913-675-7217.

For more information about the Alliance Against Family Violence, contact Marsh at 913-675-7220.