Area postponements

The following area events scheduled for Friday have been postponed because of the weather:

• Newton baseball and softball at Andover Central (no make-up date set)

• Newton track at the Winfield Invitational (no make-up date set)

• Sedgwick baseball and softball at Remington (no make-up date set)

• Moundridge baseball and softball at Marion (April 12)

Saturday events:

• Thee Hesston High School junior varsity tennis tournament scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

• The Bethel College track meet Saturday at Cowley College has been moved to Sunday.

• The Bethel College softball team’s doubleheader scheduled for Saturday against Sterling has been moved to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Allen Wedel Field.

Others:

• The Hesston College baseball game scheduled for Thursday against the McPherson junior varsity has been canceled. The game scheduled for Friday against Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa have been moved to 1 p.m. Sunday.

• The Newton High School tennis meet Thursday at Emporia was postponed. No make-up date has been set.

Newton soccer

team wins

McPHERSON — The Newton High School girls’ soccer team posted its first win of the season, stopping Augusta 4-0 Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the McPherson Invitational.

Newton led 3-0 at the half and added a goal in the second half.

Megan Crist scored the first two games for the Railers. Adrianna Campos assisted on the first goal.

Campos scored just before halftime with an assist to Legacey Victorio-Coto.

Aketzali Solorio scored in the second half with an assist from Crist.

Newton fell to Salina South 9-0 Friday in the fifth-place game of the McPherson Invitational.

Newton is 1-4 and hosts Andover Central at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

HC drops 2

to Highland

HIGHLAND — The Hesston College softball team had its eight-game winning streak snapped with a pair of losses to Highland Community College Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play in Highland.

Hesston fell 14-0 and 14-6. Both games were called after five innings on the eight-run rule. Highland is ranked eighth in the NJCAA Division II poll.

Bailey Lacey allowed just three hits with four strikeouts in the win for Highland. Chevelle Sartin went two for three hitting with a home run and two RBIs. Isabella Konieczka also went two for three with two RBIs. Hannah Schmidt had a grand slam for the Scotties.

Highland scored six runs in the first inning and seven runs in the fourth.

Hesston scored a run in the top of the first inning in the second game, but Highland scored three runs in the bottom of the inning. Hesston got within a run on a three-run home run in the third inning, but the Scotties scored nine runs total in the fourth and fifth innings to put the game away.

Alyssa Wesley went two for three hitting for Highland with two RBIs. Konieczka went three for four with an RBI.

Sarah Bond pitched four innings for the win. Kelly Uthe finished the game.

Hesston’s stats were not reported.

Highland is 14-6, 4-2 in Jayhawk II play.

Hesston is 11-10, 4-4 in conference play, and hosts Kansas City (Kan.) Community College at noon Saturday, weather permitting.

Hesston sweeps

Chaparral

HESSTON — The Hesston High School baseball team claimed a pair of wins over Chaparral Friday night in non-league play at the HHS Field.

Hesston won 11-1 and 16-6. Both games were called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Austin Griffin tossed a two-hitter, allowing a run with five walks and three strikeouts.

Ben Roth drove in two runs. Cody Wohlgemuth was two for three hitting with an RBI. Camden McDonald and Austin Griffin each drove in a run.

In the second game, Hesston was outhit 5-4, but the Swathers drew 12 walks.

Brayden Schilling went the distance for Hesston, allowing two runs, five hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

McDonald had two hits and two RBIs, including a triple. Brady Cox, Jared Nelson, Jacob Eilert and Ben Roth each drove in a run.

Hesston is 4-0 and plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Halstead for the battle of Harvey County’s 3A schools.

First game

Chaparral;001;00;—1;2;2

Heston;201;53;—11;6;0

Kastens (L), Drouhard 4 and n/a; Griffin (W) and n/a.

Second game

Chaparral;012;03;—6;5;2

Hesston;665;0x;—16;4;3

Cormack (L), Turner 3 and n/a; Schilling (W) and n/a.

Thunder stops

Oilers

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder continues to stay alive in the ECHL playoff race after a 3-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers Friday night at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

Ralph Cuddemi scored two goals for Wichita. Lane Bauer scored a goal with an assist. Quentin Shore and Keoni Texeira each had two assists.

Stuart Skinner had 29 saves.

Scott Henegar scored for Tulsa. Devin Williams had 21 saves.

Tulsa falls to 38-22-4-2. Wichita improves to 26-30-8-3. Wichita plays today at Allen.