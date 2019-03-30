Today's Birthday (03/30/19). Spread your wings and fly this year. Strengthen the quality of your work through dedicated practice. Summer brings new family delights, before you leap a professional hurdle. A career boost propels you next winter, before shifts with domestic matters. Pursue love, creative passion and connection.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Friends are a big help. Teach to learn something deeper. Write, publish and broadcast, with Mars entering Gemini for six weeks. Your creativity seems energized.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Manage your professional responsibilities with efficiency and skill. Your actions can get especially lucrative over the next six weeks, with Mars in Gemini.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Travel and explore. You're especially strong and confident, with Mars in your sign for six weeks. Energize a personal project. Dreams lie within reach.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Revise the budget to adapt to changes. Clear clutter, with Mars in Gemini. Sell stuff you no longer need. Meditate, plan and prepare.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Coordinate tasks with your partner to save time and trouble. Community actions get satisfying results, with Mars in Gemini for six weeks. Together, anything is possible.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Physical efforts get results. Advance your career over the next six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Grab the next ladder rung, and pull yourself up.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax, and have fun. You have itchy feet, with Mars in Gemini, longing for the open road. Explore and investigate. Discover hidden treasure.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Home and family take priority. Work to raise the value of your shared investments and finances, with Mars in Gemini. Energize your collaboration for shared gain.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- You can find answer you're seeking. Completion leads to advancement. A collaboration thrives over six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Level up your partnership.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Your morale gets a boost with your paycheck. Mars in Gemini energizes your physical health and work over the next six weeks. Practice your moves.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- You've got the power and confidence to make things happen. Follow your heart. Take action for love, with Mars in Gemini. Romance flowers.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Contemplate your next move. Make plans for home renovation over the next six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Move things around to support your family better.