Highlights from this week's County Commission story

After receiving approval from the Planning Commission, David Alfaro, Community Development Director, presented a request from Buller & Expedition Wind, LLC for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the construction of an Electric Switching Station on property owned by Harvey Buller located at the West side of NW Highway 77 between NW 130th and NW 140th Streets and within Lincoln Township.

The switching station is a critical piece of infrastructure to ensure that the general public will have access to a reliable power source and part of a Wind Turbine Project being constructed in Marion County. There will not be any Wind Turbines associated with the request as power from the Wind Farm will be transported via an electric line mounted on poles that will be placed within the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) ‘right of way’ traveling from Marion County through Butler County and connecting at the switching station. Once it reaches the site it will be connected to the Westar electric system and then placed on the grid. It was noted that none of the Township Roads will experience any construction traffic during the construction phase of the project and all associated equipment will be located within a fenced-in area.

Landowners within a 1,000' radius of the project site were notified of the request, as required by state law, and three (3) individuals inquired about the project. One of the individuals, Mike Cooper, also happens to sit on the Lincoln Township Board. According to Mr. Alfaro, Mr. Cooper requested some information associated with the project and it was provided to him. Afterwards, a memo was distributed to landowners within Lincoln Township asserting false information. Mr. Alfaro brought the attention of the Board to the memo and addressed the questions raised within it.

Commissioner Myers addressed the issue of the memo and stated his confusion as to its origination, whether it came from Mr. and Mrs. Copper, private citizens or Lincoln Township. Commissioner Woydziak asked Mr. Alfaro if the memo was on behalf of the Township or Mr. Cooper, as a private citizen. It was noted that, while the memo alluded to the fact it came from the Township Board, it was not the intention of the Lincoln Township Board to endorse Mr. Cooper’s claims. Mr Alfaro then responded to allegations by Mr. Cooper stating, “The following responses are to address questions raised by Mike Cooper...”

1) Why would they (Expedition Wind LLC) locate a substation in Butler County, rather than Marion County? 1 Switching Station will actually be located on the same footprint as the Windfarm in Marion Co. and the 2nd is being located in Butler Co. where it will provide an interconnection to the Electric Grid and its connection to WESTAR.

2) Why was the information requested only made available to a small group of people? KS State Statutes require notification to any and all landowners within a 1,000’ radius of a project site. That was notice was sent out as required by law. The only information requests I received was from a member of the Planning Commission, an Attorney representing the landowner directly across the highway to the East and Mr. Mike Cooper. In my discussion with Mr. Cooper I provided him copies of everything that I had as it related to the Project. In fact Mr. Cooper then went to the Co. Clerk’s Office and stated that I did NOT give him all the information related to the project and the only way any one can get that information is if you are a friend of mine.

I have been in either City or County government for 34 years and have NEVER been accused of withholding information and for Mr. Cooper to question my integrity like that really upsets me.

3) What tax revenue would be made available to Butler County from this project? The State of Kansas would be the agency that would assess the project and at this time I have no idea how much tax revenue Butler County would receive.

4) What would keep this company from putting a Windfarm in Butler County in the future, since the substation is already in existence? Former Gov. Brownback placed a Moratorium on the construction of Windfarms in the Flinthills and since the majority of Butler County is located in the Flinthills the chances of a project coming to or being approved is very slim!

And as stated above the Switching Station will provide an interconnection with Westar and therefore another Windfarm would not be able to connect to it.

5) Will this project require the installation of the large, rusty power poles along our property/roads? In speaking with Troy Bushman, with Expedition Wind, that piece of the project has not been engineered yet.

6) What is the time schedule for the proposed project? The earliest date to begin construction would be either July or August of 2019 with a go live date of approx. the end of 2020.

7) Will this substation be the “first foot in the door” in getting a windfarm in Butler County? Will say it again, the Gov. put a moratorium on Windfarms in the Flinthills so the chances are slim.

Mr. Alfaro added, “And as for the comment ‘it just smells fishy’, again I take offense to the comment and the allegation that I or anyone associated with this office is hiding any information.”

The Board asked questions in order to clarify the type of materials to be used in the project. After hearing from representatives of Expedition Wind, the Board approved the CUP.

Mr. Alfaro also presented a request from Richard & Leann Hamilton to rezone their property from AG-40 to Residential Estates (RE). The request was approved by the Board.

IPS update

Finally, Mr. Alfaro reported on the current status and progress of Integrated Plastics Solutions (IPS). He presented aerial photos of the property (most recently taken March 19) to the Board and and noted there has been “no significant improvement.” Commissioner Myers reminded the Board that at the previous Board meeting, Mr. Riley stated he had moved 125 tons. However, Masterson observed “That’s like pumping 125 gallons out of the ocean.” It was determined to pull the tickets from the landfill which would help track what has been removed. Commissioner Masterson added that he would “...be interested in seeing them as he has been very supportive of [Mr. Riley].”

Ryan Adkison, Assistant County Administrator appeared before the Board and presented three (3) proposals for a new election system. They were opened and accepted. Staff was directed to review them and return with a recommendation.

Next, the Board entered a work session to discuss Fire Board appointments. No action was taken. Vouchers, adds, and abates were approved.

Mike Wheeler, District 4, gave his Commissioner’s Report on his attendance at the K254 meeting in Belair and concluded his report with information on based on his own research into the traffic accidents on K254. Accidents along K254 have been a topic of discussion among the Commissioners in recent weeks.

Commissioner Wheeler stated that he saw three Sheriff’s Officers running radar at three locations along the highway between Butler County Road and El Dorado. He contacted Sheriff Herzet to commend him on the work the Sheriff’s Office was doing to ensure safe driving along K254. Sheriff Herzet told Commissioner Wheeler, they issued 16 tickets, all over 80 mph, within one hour while monitoring 254 & Butler Rd. Commissioner Wheeler noted, the accidents may not be inattentiveness but rather speeding.

Finally, Darryl Lutz, Director of Public Works, appeared before the Board to present a non-agenda item requesting an emergency repair of motor on compactor at landfill. The request was approved.

The Board adjourned to Executive Session and no action was taken.