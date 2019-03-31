K-254 Corridor Development Association selects logo designed by Circle student

Marque McAnally of El Dorado and a Circle High School senior, is the winner of the logo contest for the K-254 Corridor Development Association.

The K254 Corridor Development Association, an organization of government, nonprofit and business leaders along K 254, formed last year in an effort to help improve safety measures and encourage continued growth along one of Kansas' major highways.

Aug. 15, 2018 marked the K-254 Corridor Development Association's formal creation with bylaws adopted, officers elected and board-of-director positions filled.

McAnally’s winning design, chosen from 15 entries by members of the association, receives a cash price of $250.