Only agricultural burns allowed in April

Widespread controlled fires were conducted this week across the Flint Hills and surrounding region.

Butler County is part of the Flint Hills Smoke Management Program and only agricultural burns (grass/pasture) are allowed during the month of April.

City residents are not allowed to burn at any time, and county residents will not be allowed to burn brush and trash piles during April.

Keri Korthals, Director of Butler County Emergency Management advised, “During the month of April, the burning rules change for that line of Flint Hills counties that includes Butler County. For our pasture/range management agricultural burns, it's business as usual. However, folks with other burning needs should double check the "go/no-go" list in the Smoke Management Plan regulations and the Butler County Open Burning Resolution before lighting the match. You can also get help understanding the April rules when you call your friendly neighborhood 911 center or local fire chief about burn permits.”

Ranchers today start fires to improve cattle forage and for prairie health.

The benefits of fire are enormous. The tied-up nutrients that take months or years to decay are within seconds turned to ash and in a form usable to plants. Sunlight warms the blackened ground and stimulates dormant plants to sprout and grow. Grazers are able to feed, uninhibited by dead litter, further stimulating growth. Trees and shrubs with the stems and branches exposed to the intense heat are killed, allowing the ground under them to receive full sunlight once again.

To obtain authorization for a controlled burn please call (316) 322-4398. In the Andover Fire District please call (316) 733-5177. In the Augusta Fire District please call (316) 775-4500.