Crude unit back online at El Dorado refinery

HollyFrontier Corporation announced on Wednesday that “unplanned first quarter maintenance at its El Dorado refinery has been completed. The crude unit is back online and the refinery is in the process of restarting all downstream units. As a result of planned and unplanned maintenance in the period, HollyFrontier expects crude oil throughput for the first quarter 2019 to average between 395,000 and 405,000 barrels per day.”

This report comes after two explosions were reported at the local refinery on March 6. Area residents reported feeling explosions shake their homes and seeing black smoke coming from the refinery. The refinery reported that a fire started in a pipe rack around 8 a.m.

The black smoke residents saw was reportedly caused by sulfur in the racks. The refinery’s Emergency Response Team handled the situation quickly and brought the fire under control without any assistance from outside resources.

Employees, contractors, and non-essential personnel were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.