The legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra will return to Salina to perform an 8 p.m. concert Sept. 28 at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, 151 S. Santa Fe.

Tickets start at $29 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Stiefel Theatre box office and at stiefeltheatre.org.

The band headed by Glenn Miller, one of the most successful of all bandleaders in the Swing Era of the 1930s and 1940s, recorded and performed some of the classic standards of its era, including "Moonlight Serenade," "In the Mood," "A String of Pearls," "Pennsylvania 6-5000," "Tuxedo Junction" and "Chattanooga Choo Choo."

When Miller mysteriously disappeared over the English Channel in 1944, it seemed like the end of the band until the popular motion picture "The Glenn Miller Story" with James Stewart renewed interest in Miller and his music. Since the band reformed in the 1950s, it has been touring since, adding new musicians and building a music library of more than 1,700 compositions that includes new arrangements of classic and modern standards such as "Over the Rainbow," "September Morn," "Up Where We Belong" and "Star Wars."

For more information, call 827-1998.