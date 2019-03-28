Church of the Brethren
505 N. Eighth St.
Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the message "This Is How I Will Live," given by Pastor Bob Bates; ordination service for Pastor Bates during morning worship, followed by come-and-go reception from noon to 2 p.m. in Fellowship Hall
Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.; Women's Fellowship, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Life Group, 6:30 p.m., Pastor Bob's home; Adult Bible study, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Men's Bible study, 9 a.m. at Time Out; Bible study, 7 p.m.
For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
619 Mary St.
Saturday: Stake Relief Society activity, lunch will be served, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday: Fast & Testimony, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Primary for ages 3 to 11, Combine Melchizedek and Relief Society classes, Aaronic Priesthood and Young Women classes, 11:10 a.m. to noon
Every school day: Seminary for ages 14 to 18, 6 a.m.
Monday: Family Home Evening
Tuesday: Institute, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Wolf Scouts, 5:30 p.m.; Cub Scouts, primary girls activities, 6 p.m.; youth activities, 7 p.m.
April 5: Learning English class, 6 p.m.
April 6: General Conference from Salt Lake City, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.; General Priesthood Conference from Salt Lake City, 7 p.m.
For more information about the Gospel, call the full-time English- and Spanish-speaking missionaries serving in Garden City at (620) 875-3715 or visit www.mormon.org, www.lds.org or www.Liahona.LDS.org.
Community Congregational Church
710 N. Third St.
Sunday: Adult Bible study, 9 a.m.; worship service, 10 a.m.; coffee and fellowship, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Women's Supper at Ward's Cafe, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Choir, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Weight Loss Management class, 6 p.m.
March 29: Men's luncheon at Ward's Cafe, 11:45 a.m.
First Baptist Church
1005 N. 11th St.
Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m., with worship leader Bev Krug, preacher Don Patrick and music by the FBC band
Monday: Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Band practice, 7 p.m.
For more information or for transportation to church activities, call (620) 275-5266.
First Christian Church
306 N. Seventh St.
Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with the message "Manna Moments" given by Pastor Phillip Hayes.
Tuesday: Children and youth activities, 6 to 8 p.m.; Mary Marthas and Men's Bible study, 7 p.m.
Visit our website: www.fccgardencity.com
First United Methodist Church
1106 N. Main St.
Saturday: Saturday Night Lights in the Chapel, with Pastor Tod Anthony preaching, 5:45 p.m.
Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional), with Pastor Anthony preaching from Luke 4:16-22 "Imagine Redemption"; in place of the 10:45 a.m. service, the congregation will be joining with Numana to package meals for children in need; Confirmation Class, The Church Has Left the Building: Numana Project, 9:30 a.m.; Regional gathering with Bishop Saenz, 3 p.m.; Jail Ministry, 3:15 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Prayer Warriors, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: Parents day out, 9 a.m.; Funeral service for Glendene Corn, 10:30 a.m.; Women's Emmaus, Lenten Bible study, noon; staff meeting, 2 p.m.; Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Young-ish Bible study, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: WW, 9 a.m.; Pastor's Network, 9:30 a.m.; Men's Emmaus, Women's Bible study, noon; worship planning meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Bible study at Ranch House, 3:30 p.m.; WW, 6 p.m.; Vision Guidance team meeting, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday night meal, 5:15 p.m.; Bible Zone, God's Crew, Youth Bible study, Soul Sisters Bible study, 6 p.m.; Chancel Choir, 6:15 p.m.; Men's Bible study, Women's Bible study, 7 p.m.; Praise Band, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday: Ladies Bible study, 8:30 a.m.; Men's Emmaus, noon.
April 6: Confirmation retreat; Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.
For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.
Garden Valley Church
1701 N. Third St.
Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, with Pastor Steve Ensz bringing the message "Counting the Cost," 10:45 a.m.
Monday: Ladies Bible study, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Wednesday NightLIFE for all ages, 6 p.m.
Thursday: Men's Bible study, 7:30 p.m.
Garden Valley Retirement Village
1505 E. Spruce St.
Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Carley Hazelton from First United Methodist Church, and special organ music by Gwyneth Frack. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday: Devotional service and "Celebrate Your Faith," 7 p.m., with music by Francine McAdams. Everyone is welcome at no charge.
Grace Bible Church
2595 Jennie Barker Road
Saturday: Youth group, 5 p.m.
Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service with an Italy Missions trip report, 10:45 a.m.
Wednesday: Monthly Prayer and Praise Service, 7 p.m.
For more information, call (620) 275-6701.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
712 N. Main St.
Saturday: Lenten Quiet Day with Bishop Michael Milliken, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Sunday: Sunday school, 10:15 a.m.; morning prayer, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Stations of the Cross; Soup supper and Lenten study
The Apostolic Church
3102 E. Schulman Ave.
Sunday: Prayer, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10 a.m.; Sunday school classes, 10:30 a.m.; Evening prayer, 6 p.m.; Sunday evening Evangelistical Service with Rev. James Charles, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Prayer, 7 p.m.; Bible study, 7:30 p.m.
Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church
2009 N. Main St.
Saturday: Vespers, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday: Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., followed by Catechumen/Inquirers instruction
Word of Life Church
3004 N. Third St.
Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; main service, 10:15 a.m.; live stream of Sunday services, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Facebook; the pastors are Rick and Tami Beard.
Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, Royal Rangers and Girls Now, 7 p.m.
April 7: Special services, 10:15 a.m., with Evangelist/Pastor Marty, Kathy Younger
ARMY Youth Group every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m., ages high school to 20 years old.
For more information, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org.