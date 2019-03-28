By TCS Staff

Central Christian College of Kansas made the TopCounslingSchools.org list of best Online Counseling Degree Programs for 2019.

An online bachelor’s degree in counseling or a related field lays down the foundation for a successful career as a counselor. Students learn the fundamental theories of the counseling profession through various topics like psychology, human growth and development, mental health and behavioral disorders, and laws and ethics. Through various internships and practicums, they gain hands-on experience in working with patients.

A bachelor’s degree in counseling online is the stepping stone to diverse career opportunities in the dynamic field of counseling services. Students go onto earn their master’s degree and license to practice which may vary from state to state. Once they become a professional counselor, they help individuals overcome various interpersonal and mental health issues through different therapy techniques.

In this article, we have identified online bachelor degrees in counseling or a related field which offer a comprehensive curriculum to help students prepare for a profession as a counselor. The ranking is based on affordability and value of tuition, the quality of program and range of courses provided, school awards, accreditations, rankings, and reputation.

Coming in at number 30 is Central Christian College of Kansas. This school offers an online Bachelor of Science in Psychology that prepares students for successful counseling and social work careers by exploring the interplay between science and faith.

The online program teaches students to care for and help people deal with addictions and challenges, with mental and emotional disorders. The 312-credit program includes topics like Professionalism and Human Performance, Human Growth and Development, Personality Psychology, Statistics for the Social Sciences, Introduction to Life Coaching, Social Psychology, Research Methods/Applied Statistics, Abnormal Psychology, Counseling, Christian Counseling, Human Sexuality, Organizational Behavior and Leadership, Physiological Psychology, Psychology Research Project and culminates with a Capstone project. Graduates go on to work in a variety of careers as counselors, social workers, career coaches, and correctional treatment specialist among others.

The average cost of tuition per credit is $425.

