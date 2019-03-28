Recent action by Andover City Council

The Andover City Council re-visited amending the City’s Ordinance No. 1662, which bans pit bulls. The ban has been in place since 2001.

The change would allow for pit bulls that are annexed into the city to be exempted from the pit bull ban, providing they meet the following requirements: payment of a $50 fee, micro chipping the dog, muzzling pit bulls when off the owners’ property, and owners must have a minimum of $100,000 in liability insurance.

A number of pit bull owners affected by the annexation were not happy and attended the February meeting to challenge the ordinance. Some stated that the requirements for annexed pit bull owners was too harsh and that complying with the measures could cost them thousands of dollars.

Andover Council members unanimously approved the amended changes at Tuesday night’s meeting. Changes since the introduction of the amendment last month include registration fee will be the same as other breeds of dogs, display of required signage stating “Beware of Dog”, and residents may have windows open as long as dogs are unable to escape.



The governing bodies of Andover, Augusta, and El Dorado have all struggled with the breed-specific ban while being sympathetic to responsible dog owners.

The common problem discussed by the three Councils are that pit bulls — the generic term that most often refers to the three dog breeds of American pit bull terrier, American Staffordshire terrier or Staffordshire bull terrier, is that when they are aggressive and do attack, the strength of the dog’s bite and its propensity to continue to attack after the fight has begun result in more traumatic outcomes, particularly for children.

Late in 2014, the El Dorado City Commission revisted the City’s pit bull ban after hearing from residents. Ordinance changes included a tethering ordinance, which will not allow an animal to be tethered a long time.

The ordinance also allowed all animals start with a clean slate and allows the breeds of pit bulls, with restrictions including identification, microchipping sterilization and other things.

Researchers last year examined data from 101 unique dog bites to the head and neck in 2012 and 2013, as documented by the University of California Davis Health System. They found that “dog bites from pit bull terriers, compared to bites from all other dogs, are more common, more severe, and not related to the dog being provoked.”

A larger study in 2016 of dog bite injuries found “pit bull bites were implicated in half of all surgeries performed and over 2.5 times as likely to bite in multiple anatomic locations as compared to other breeds.”

It’s not that pit bulls can’t be gentle and loving dogs. The issue is that if a pit bull is temperamental, the outcome is so often worse for the victim.