Investigators continue to work to solve the murder of a man whose body was found earlier this month in northern Leavenworth County, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office said.

“We’re progressing on it,” Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said.

The body of Travis Doughty, 23, Leavenworth, was found March 12 on Oak Mills Drive. Sherley has described the location as an isolated stretch of road.

Sherley has not commented about the cause of death, but he has characterized the case as a murder investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s help for information about Doughty’s whereabouts in the days leading up to his death.

Sherley said the Sheriff’s Office has received solid leads from members of the public. But investigators are still looking for additional information.

“We’d still like to have people reach out and solidify information that we do believe is going to eventually solve the case,” Sherley said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office at 913-682-5724.

