Former utility clerk with the City of Towanda sentenced

Ricky Allen Voisin, former utility clerk for the City of Towanda, was sentenced in Butler County District Court on Friday. District Court Judge Mike Ward handed down a sentence of 10 years in prison in connection with the theft of more than $186,000 from the city.

Voisin pled guilty to charges of theft, misuse of public funds, a computer crime and making false information.

He faces 120 months for misuse of public funds and eight months for making false information. His defense attorney argued for probation. Instead, Judge Ward ordered the sentences be served consecutively with a 15 percent reduction possible for good behavior. He was also ordered to pay back the City of Towanda.

Voisin had been accused of fraudulently adjusting daily deposits and utility accounts. The crimes occurred from Jan. 1, 2014 through Aug. 10, 2016. Charges were brought against Voisin following an investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Department.



