Remaining Fall 2018 funds distributed recently

Using the remaining funds from our Fall 2018 grant cycle, the PIE Allocation Committee selected 14 out of 23 grant requests to fund over $2,800 in Grants to Schools this Spring. The PIE Felix Alton Cantrell Jr. Fund Committee awarded $4,660 in grant requests, $1,260 of these awards were funded by the Felix Alton Jr. Trust.

The PIE Prize Patrol distributed three grants to Skelly Elementary, two for Taryn Ogg and one for Wendy Goldsmith. Luana Lewis received two awards at Blackmore Elementary and Tonya Cogan received one. At Grandview Elementary, Jessica Jensen received three grants and Nancy Wagner received one. El Dorado Middle School Librarian, Jan Pippig received two grants, with Jenifer Davis receiving one. At El Dorado High School, Heather Fangmann received her grant request.

The grant cycle’s requests provide an insight into the creative resources El Dorado’s instructors and staff are bringing to the classrooms. These grant awards will impact hundreds of our community’s students.

As with all PIE Endowed Funds and Programs, our Grants to Schools Program is open to all donors for contributions. Simply send your donation to Partners In Education Foundation Inc. 124 W Central, El Dorado KS 67042, notated for Grants to Schools. On- line donations can be made at: https://piefoundation.revtrak.net/

Partners In Education Foundation is a not for profit foundation established in 1989 to enhance the educational opportunities for the students of USD 490. For more information contact Rod Blackburn, Development Director at rod.blackburn@pie490.org, 316.322.4800.