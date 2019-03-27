Helpful information

The following is important information about the Butler County Farm Bureau Association College Scholarship

* Parents of students must be in good standing, as members of the Butler County Farm Bureau Association, or students must be members themselves.

* The applicant is entering their Freshman Year as a full-time student of any accredited college.

* A certificate and first check for $250 will be presented to the recipient when the college confirms to Butler County Farm Bureau Association that the recipient is a full-time student. The final $250 check will be paid to the recipient after the second semester has convened when the recipient has provided proof they continue to be a full-time student during the second semester. It is the duty of the scholarship recipient to submit academic proof to the BCFBA Office from their college to receive the two scholarship payments.

* There will be two scholarships awarded each year based on qualified applications received.

* Applications may be picked up at your student's high school or requested from Butler County Farm Bureau Association by email to ButlerFB@KFB.org<mailto:ButlerFB@KFB.org> or calling 316/320-3166.

* Completed applications need to be returned to the County Farm Bureau Office, by, not later than, April 5, 2019. The applicants will receive a letter announcing the scholarship winners.

* Recipients must submit a Senior Photo to be used for the PowerPoint presentation at the BCFBA Annual Meeting by August 1, 2019.

* Recipients and their families are invited to the BCFBA Annual Meeting at 6 p.m. on Sep. 10th at the El Dorado Civic Center, 201 East Central, El Dorado. RSVPs are needed by Sept. 1, 2019 to ButlerFB@KFB.org<mailto:ButlerFB@KFB.org> or 316/320-3166.





