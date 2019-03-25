A Salina man was arrested Sunday after allegedly threatening to harm two security guards at Salina Regional Health Center.

Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department reported that officers were sent to the hospital about 6:35 p.m. Sunday in response to a subject being disorderly and making threats in the emergency room.

According to reports, Christopher Garrison, 28, of Salina, was brought to the emergency room by his mother. After arriving, he allegedly became agitated and disorderly and then left the ER, threatening to harm two security guards on his way out.

Garrison walked southbound from the hospital and was arrested in the 600 block of South Santa Fe after allegedly refusing to stop for law enforcement, Forrester said.

Garrison faces recommended charges that include two counts of criminal threat and interference with a law enforcement officer.