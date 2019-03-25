Michael Stocker, 82, of Wellington passed away Friday, March 22, 2019
at Wellington Health and Rehab.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 27, 2019
at the First Christian Church in Wellington. Interment will be at the
Attica Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M.,
Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Shelley Family Funeral Home. In lieu of
flowers, a memorial has been established with the First Christian Church
and may be left with the Shelley Family Funeral Home 704 N.
Washington, Wellington, KS 67152. To leave an online condolence
please visits www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.
Michael Stocker obituary
Michael Stocker, 82, of Wellington passed away Friday, March 22, 2019