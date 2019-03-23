Janice Heizer, of Salina, will celebrate her 80th birthday Monday, March 25. Janice was raised in the Shiloh area. She has been married to Mike Heizer for 35 years.

Janice worked for the Bennington school district as a cook. She also worked for El Dorado in Minneapolis, and for Grigsby's Greenhouse in Salina. Janice owned and operated Chestnut Upholstery in Bennington. She worked at the Bennington Cafe for years. When she retired she went to work with her daughter and granddaughters at the cafe. She made the best pies and was a teacher to everyone who worked with her.

Wishing her a happy birthday are her husband, Mike Heizer, and sister-in-law, Betty White. Janice has two children: daughter and son-in-law, Steve and Cynde Cleveland, of Bennington, and son, Richard Stanley, of Minneapolis; a stepdaughter, Jenny Lloret, of Texas, and stepson, Jerry Bayliff, who is deceased; and two brothers and their wives, Kendall and Donna Hendrickson and Darrell and Glenda Hendrickson.

Also wishing her a happy birthday are her grandchildren, Trisha Cleveland, Missy and Kenny Baccus, Stephanie and Fred Kidd, and Kimberly and Jason Stroede. Great-grandchildren are Allen Cleveland, Avery Kidd, Keyon Baccus and Jaxson Kidd.

Please join us in celebrating Janice's birthday by sending cards and well-wishes to her at 101 E. Euclid, Salina, KS 67401.