You are invited to the Christian Women’s Luncheon “Navigating Life,” 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at the Atrium Hotel and Convention Center. The program includes “Optimizing Life” by Tammie Barsch, DoTerra Wellness advocate, and “Life Takes Detours” by Peggy Lee. Luncheon and program are $11 all inclusive. For reservations, call Jan at 620-665-1027. Reservations must be honored or canceled. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Temple Baptist Church celebrates 50 years of serving the Lord with Pastor Willard and Mary Ann Stafford on March 31 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the church, 631 E 3rd Ave., Hutchinson.

All are welcome this Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, at 8:15, 9 or 10:30 a.m. Pastor Mark Miller will bring a message based on Luke 10:25-37 titled “Compassion Makes a Difference” at the 8:15 and 10:30 traditional services. Keith Neill will lead the 9 a.m. contemporary service with a message, “The Potter’s Hand,” based on Isaiah 64:8. Three students who recently completed the confirmation class will be received as members during the 9 a.m. service. Adult Christian education begins at 9:30 a.m. and the ReFresh Café will be open from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. The final Lenten lunch for 2019 will be Wednesday at noon. This year’s theme is “The Jesus Creed.” Tim Carey, pastor of Emanuel Lutheran Church, will speak on the subject, “Love Your Neighbor,” based on Mark 12:31. Call or email your reservations by noon on Monday to 620-665-5549 or rita@fpchutch.org. A freewill offering will be received for the meal.

New Life Christian Church, 2928 N Hendricks, invites you to join us in worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Frey continues to focus upon the path Jesus takes as he travels to the cross, culminating with the celebration of His Resurrection on April 21. The sermon this Sunday is “The Trial,” taken from John 18:12-14,19-24. Wednesday Night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. and we will continue with the Parables of Jesus: “The Unworthy Servants,” from Luke 17: 1-10. Please join us for study, fellowship and prayer. The City Wide Prayer Gathering meets at 6 to 8 p.m. on the second, third and fourth Saturday evenings at the Hutchinson Mall (around the corner from TJ Maxx) This is an open time for prayer, praise and thanksgiving for revival and unity among the Congregations of Christ within our community.

The public is invited to the Free Family Health Fair, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 30 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds, Sunflower South Building. Screenings include skin cancer, fasting lipid cholesterol, fasting blood sugar, carotid doppler, breast cancer exams/education, dental cancer screenings, heart risk, diabetic foot care, sleep diagnostic, ask a pharmacist, BMI, COPD, hearing, vision, and blood pressures. No appointments are necessary. For information, call Susan Puls at 620-728-9480.

Tenth Avenue United Methodist, 300 W. 10th, invites you to Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m., the worship service at 10:45 a.m., and youth fellowship at 5 p.m. On Sunday, March 24, we will have a Camp Spaghetti Dinner after the worship service. Enjoy some delicious spaghetti and help with sending the youth to the annual church camp. Seekers Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Fair Priced Clothing Store is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. March 29 and 30 will be the much-anticipated Sack Sale for $2!

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Ave., will have services at 5:30 p.m. today in the Parish Hall and 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Emanuel's Spring Rummage Sale is today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Emanuel. Due to Spring Break, there will be no kids activities on Wednesday. We will still have our Lenten Soup Supper beginning at 5:45 p.m. and our midweek Lenten services beginning at 7 p.m. around the theme of "The Stones Would Shout."

Union Valley Bible Church, 1916 East 30th, would like to invite the public to hear Andrew Johnson, candidate with ABWE International, speak on Sunday, March 24 at 6 p.m. He is a missionary pilot wishing to serve in Ghana, West Africa, to help plant gospel-centered churches among the unreached peoples/tribes that are there. Andrew’s family is from the Buhler area.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E. 25th, welcomes all to worship at 9:30 a.m. A time of coffee and fellowship follows with Sunday School at 10:50 a.m. The Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled, "Right Between the Eyes." Scripture text will be read from Joel 2: 1-14. Wednesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. will be a soup and Lenten study. This will be a video study of "Lessons From the Upper Room" by Sinclair Ferguson. Office hours are 9-noon and the office phone number is 620-662-9439.

Grace Episcopal Church will have Sunday services at 8 and 10:15 a.m. with fellowship and snack time in the Parish Hall after the second service. The Adult Sunday School class meets at 9:15 a.m. with a book study titled: Liturgy of the Ordinary. All are welcome to come. The Prayer Shawl Ministry will meet on Monday, March 18 at 10 a.m. in the Parish Hall. During the season of Lent, Evening Prayer will be held in the Chapel at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Wednesday Chapel services are at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Daughters of the King will meet on the March 27 at 4:45 p.m. in the Conference Room. During Lent private confession will be at 6 p.m. UTX youth group meet at 6:30 p.m. The Lenten Study: Learning How to Forgive will be held in the Conference Room at 6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross is at 5:30 p.m. each Friday evening during Lent. Visitors are welcome at all services at Grace Episcopal Church. We are located on the corner of 20th and Main at 2 Hyde Park Dr.