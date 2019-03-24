Just about time to enroll

3 Year Old Classes

Enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year at Augusta’s First Baptist Preschool, 1501 State Street, will begin on April 1 for the 3 year old classes. Your child must be 3 years old by Aug. 31, 2019 in order to attend preschool. The 3 year old classes meet from 8:45– 11:15 a.m.on Mondays and Wednesdays or on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Please schedule a time to bring your child to tour the school and fill out enrollment forms. Tours/enrollment are scheduled for April 1 through April 3. Appointments will last approximately 30 minutes.

4 Year Old Classes

Enrollment for the 4 year old classes will begin on April 8, 2019. Your child must be 4 years old by Aug. 31 2019 in order to attend the 4 year old class. The 4 year old classes meet from 8:45 -11:15 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, or Mondays through Fridays.

Please schedule a time to fill out enrollment forms and tour the school. You are welcome to bring your child, but it is optional. Appointments can be made April 8 through April 10. Appointments will last approximately 30 minutes.

Please call the Preschool office at 316-775-3800 to schedule an appointment.

*A $75.00 (non-refundable) enrollment fee is due at the time of enrollment.



