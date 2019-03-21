The first full day of spring on Thursday promises to be a pleasant one weather-wise, as highs should top out in the lower-60s under sunny skies.

More of the same is expected Friday, with rain in the forecast over the weekend and into Monday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 35. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Saturday night: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

• Monday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.