Seventy years ago this week, in March 1949, the eyes of the nation were on Hutchinson as the city’s first National Junior College Men’s Basketball Championship tipped off at where we now call Memorial Hall (formerly Convention Hall).

With a seating capacity of approximately 2,400, the hall was packed to the rafters with temporary seating set up on the stage to accommodate the overflow crowds. This past Sunday, we attended a musical performance at Memorial Hall and it was easy to imagine how much excitement was generated in the old downtown palace, which is approaching its 110th birthday.

From what is reported during that time, the first NJCAA tournament was held in 1948 in Springfield, Missouri, with less than satisfactory results. Hutchinson Junior College Coach Charles Sesher, a legend in the business of coaching and a first-class promoter for the college he represented, suggested the event be moved to the Salt City. Soon, Sesher signed up the American Legion to provide the manpower to make it happen and, as they say, the rest is history. To date, several generation of Legionnaires have kept the tournament running with no end in sight.

It was a simpler time at the mid-point of the 20th century. When the New York representative was unable to travel halfway across the nation to compete in the 1949 tournament, there was a scramble on how to fill the vacancy. Tournament officials drove across town and asked Sesher to suit up the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons to fill in, an offer Sesher was more than happy to accept. From first glance, it may not have seemed that the Hutchinson five were up to the task to play in a national tournament after completing the season with a 10-9 record, but those perceptions soon changed.

Sesher’s kids, with a home-court advantage, knocked off the Oklahoma representative on opening day before making quick work of Dodge City Junior College. After defeating Grant City Technical School, the California representative, in game three, sports pundits starting thinking that Hutchinson just might emerge as national champions of its own tournament. In a topsy-turvy contest with the team from Tyler, Texas, the locals were in the game until the end before falling 66-64 in what sports writers dubbed a “real nail-biter.” For a team that was not scheduled to be competing, a second place national trophy didn’t seem all that bad.

History repeated itself in 1957, when the New York City Community College was unable to participate in the annual tournament as a result of insufficient funds and an ineligible player. For a second time, the NJCAA offered the opening to Hutchinson Junior College in what would be Sesher’s last year of coaching. Hutchinson lost its first game, before notching three wins in succession to win fifth place.

It is interesting to note that Kansas was one of the first states in the nation to embrace the idea of building large field houses as a venue for college basketball games. Kansas State was helped in no small part by the school’s president, Dr. Milton Eisenhower (Ike’s brother) along with Jack Gardner, the school’s charismatic coach, in building Ahearn Field House in time for the 1950-51 season. Apparently, Hutchinson liked what they saw in Manhattan and decided it was time to move from Memorial Hall to the Sports Arena, which was accomplished in time for the 1952 NJCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, down the road in Wichita, Coach Ralph Miller had moved over to Wichita University from East High School and plans were drawn for a field house, which now bears the name of Koch Arena.

The University of Kansas did the same, and construction was soon underway for a field house named in honor of the school’s legendary coach, Phog Allen. Both field houses (Kansas and Wichita University) opened in 1955, which was coincidentally Allen’s last year as coach and the season prior to Wilt Chamberlain being eligible to play varsity basketball. In those days, freshmen were prohibited from participating in sports their first year in college. A sports writer from that era jokingly dubbed Allen Field House, “the house Wilt built.”

CBS Sports arrives in Hutchinson this Saturday to broadcast the national championship game, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Let’s fill the stands this Saturday afternoon to showcase our beautiful and updated arena and hope this national broadcast will be an annual event going forward.

I would be remiss if I did not say another word about the American Legion, an organization which prides itself as a group of individuals that abide by the motto “Service Above Self.” In Hutchinson, for more than six decades, the American Legion has practiced what they preach. Legionnaires, you have done Hutchinson proud every year since 1949, and our community is grateful for your efforts.

Richard Shank is a retired AT&T manager, is employed in the healthcare industry and has farming interests in Saline County. Email him at shankr@prodigy.net.