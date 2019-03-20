Gay Kimble will be the VP of Human Resources

Wichita, Kan. – Rainbows United is pleased to announce that Gay Kimble has taken the position of Vice President of Human Resources. Kimble comes to Rainbows from Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital where she was Chief Human Resource Officer.

Kimble has a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Wichita State University and the SHRM – SCP certification. (Society for Human Resource Management - Senior Certified Professional.)

Kimble says, “I’m honored to serve in a leadership position with Rainbows, and eager to provide service and support to those carrying out the mission of the organization. I plan to serve as a true champion of our staff and of our programs.”

Rainbows United, Inc. served more than 3,800 children birth – 21 with special needs or at risk throughout Sedgwick and Butler Counties last year. Rainbows is dedicated to enhancing the lives of children with special needs and their families by bringing together community resources and providing customized services as they have been for the past 46 years.