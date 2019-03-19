HESSTON — The Hesston High School softball team returns three starters to open the 2019 season.

Alyssa Kroeker begins her fourth season as the Swathers’ coach, assisted by Bob Beitler and Brandy Coker.

The Swathers finished 6-14 last season. Hesston upset second-seeded Hutchinson in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals and fell in eight innings to Sedgwick in the semifinals.

Returning starters include Rylie Schilling (sr., 1B, .263),

Elizabeth Lumbreras (sr., 3B, .321) and Emily Schmidt (so., DH, .333).

Other returnees include Shelby Kemp, (jr., 2B), Keiara Evancho (sr., OF) and Lindsey Jones (jr., P).

Top freshman prospects include catchers Brynn Johnston and Elizabeth Ecker.

“The Swathers graduated a strong senior group,” Kroeker said. “The group this year has attitudes of determination and learning. This should bring success to the program.”

Kroeker expects Haven to be the top contender in the league this season.

“Haven will be bringing a strong team,” she said. “They had two Freshmen starting pitchers that will be sophomores this year.”

Schedule

March 26 Smoky Valley

March 29 Chaparral

April 2 @ Halstead

April 9 @ Haven

April 12 Hillsboro

April 16 @ Hoisington

April 23 @ Lyons

April 26 Larned

May 3 Nickerson

May 7 @ Pratt

May 13-15 Regionals TBA

May 23-24 State @ Trussler Sports Complex, Emporia TBA