Rep. Brenda Landwehr lashed out Monday at a nonprofit director who dared to accuse House Republicans of being politically motivated and producing a "haphazard" school funding bill while districts were on spring break.

Landwehr, a Republican from Wichita, said testimony submitted by Brandi Fisher, executive director of the MainStream Coalition, was "very offensive."

Lawmakers are working against the clock to pass a public school finance plan that includes an inflation adjustment ordered by the Kansas Supreme Court. The Senate has passed a plan endorsed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly that adds $90 million in annual funds to last year's plan, which phased in a $525 million increase over five years.

On the House side, Republicans eliminated the final two years of planned increases. They also inserted programs aimed at ensuring school districts are using money effectively on programs that help underachieving students.

Fisher expressed concerns that the House plan is attempting to tell schools how to spend their money without giving teachers or experts a seat at the table. The bill would install initiatives for bullying, financial literacy and technology skills.

Fisher also complained about having little time to prepare testimony after the bill was introduced last week.

"This bill appears to be designed to throw up obstacles and confuse constituents, and was presented at a time when many education activists were away from their home school districts on spring break vacations," Fisher said.

The problem lawmakers run into, Landwehr said, is too many people in the education community just want to say no.

"If it comes from someone they declare to be anti-education, it's no," Landwehr said. "We're sitting down, trying to look at things that addresses exactly what the court talked about. The court put emphasis on the low-performing students."

Fisher said lawmakers on the committee handling the school finance plan should "see through the naked politics of this bill."

"Fund public education," Fisher said, "then consider policy changes on their own merit, not bundled together in a haphazard omnibus of an education bill."

Landwehr told Fisher to show lawmakers more respect. Landwehr also lamented the "despicable" emails that people have sent to the committee's chairwoman, Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta. Some of the emails were sent by public school teachers.

"I'm like, are you kidding me?" Landwehr said. "You teach children out there and you talk to a legislator that way? Would you talk to your mom that way? I would hope not. And then to have you come in with testimony ... I think it's very, very disrespectful because to act as though we didn't put effort and put time into this just because you disagree with our ideas is just wrong."

Williams said lawmakers have been hurried all session to produce a school funding plan.

"Get us something — it's not fast enough," Williams said. "And then when we turn around and get something, that's too fast. So I can't win, one way or the other."

The committee also heard testimony from proponents of the legislation, including Walt Chappell, a former Democratic member of the state board of education. Chappell said the bill is a good idea as long as lawmakers comply with his 16 recommended changes.

Another proponent, Chuck Knapp, provided testimony as a private citizen. He is also the president and CEO of Jag-K, which offers programs for at-risk kids. The organization stands to benefit from funding earmarked for at-risk programs in the House plan.

"It sounds like you're trying to fix the game by getting a special fund of money that just goes to your program," said Rep. Jim Ward, a Democrat from Wichita.