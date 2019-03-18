Payment of $20,000 to the Jail staff to be distributed per the Detention Facility Revenue Incentive Policy was approved

In response to County Detention Facility financial difficulties, the Commission adopted the “Detention Facility Revenue Incentive Policy” in 2017 to: "...align the Detention Facility operations with county tax payers by incentivizing the Detention Facility and its staff to focus of housing revenue generating inmates in a safe and efficient way." The policy goes on to state: "all Detention Facilit(ies) employees will be offered a bonus payment based on the total actual non-tax, fee related Detention Facility revenue that was received in the prior year (budget year) compared to the budgeted amount for the prior year..." Additionally, the policy calls for a calculation each February after the audit is completed. The first year of this policy was applicable to is 2018.

The County Jail fell short of meeting the budgeted revenue by $177,497. This calculation, however, does not tell the full story. The first quarter of 2018 looked to be a repeat of 2017, where the county was required to transfer over $500,000 from the General Fund into the Jail Fund because of fee revenue shortages. However, the Detention Facility and its staff shifted their focus to housing revenue generating inmates in a safe and efficient way and revenue generating inmates began increasing around April or May of 2018. The jail fee revenue trended upward until in July it matched the budgeted revenue amount.

The willingness of jail management to increase revenue inmates was at least partially due to turnover in a few key management positions. No doubt reversing the low revenue numbers of the first quarter took much planning and effort by all jail staff, especially considering the effects of low, although better than before, staffing levels, which resulted in mandatory overtime. Because of these unique circumstances, it was recommended to remunerate the County Jail, in the amount of $20,000,to be distributed per the Detention Facility Revenue Incentive Policy.

Due to the fact that excessive amounts of overtime are required throughout the Kansas Department of Corrections, Captain Floyd Hunt stated “It’s hard to keep people on.”

“We appreciate you and your staff and what you do out there,” shared Commissioner Woydziak. Payment of $20,000 to the Jail staff to be distributed per the Detention Facility Revenue Incentive Policy was approved.

Also on the agenda, The Kansas Governor’s One-Shot Turkey Hunt requested funding from the Board, again, for this year’s event. The annual event is a key tourist activity in Butler County has been modeled nationally. The financial assistance presents a progressive stance in economic development activities in Butler County to the visitors of the hunt. Advertising to individuals attending this event is essential in the creation of economic development activities. The $5000 will go towards a portfolio that is handed out to those participating and/or attending the event and its various functions. Contact information about Butler County and the Economic Development Department is included on the portfolio. The request was approved, 4-0, Masterson was not present.

Jamie Downs, Director, Butler County Health Department, appeared before the Board to request annual subscription renewal for Champ Software Nightingale Notes Agreement, which is the electronic health record software utilized by the Health Department. With the aid of the software, the staff has improved client management, scheduling, reporting processes and billing procedures that comply with State requirements for documentation and insurance companies that have moved to electronic claim submissions. The software is also connected to the Kansas Immunization Registry and gives staff the ability to access real time immunization information and to input immunizations in to the registry immediately after administration with lot numbers to provide tracking of vaccine.

Ms. Downs was asked about the numbers of immunizations reported, this year, including influenza. She noted that all vaccinations have stayed steady this year, however, influenza is not a reportable disease and they do not track that information. The payment of $16,149.00 to Champ Software, Inc. for the annual subscription fee for 5 concurrent licenses to Nightingale Notes for the Butler County Health Department was approved.

Chad Leep from Computer Services, appeared to request the approval of the financing agreement to expand and upgrade as well as upgrade the core switch for Butler County's Storage Area Network (SAN). The SAN is the general repository for all of the county's data. The County is adding approximately 10 Gigabytes of data to the SANs every day. It is estimated that the SAN is within 3-6 months of capacity and storage expansion is needed to continue operations. There is a planned SAN upgrade in 2021 however, the space issues currently being faced have caused the need to more the time table up. With the rapid growth of the County Attorney’s JustWare software attachment and document repository, Butler County’s core switches are no longer supported and have reached their end of service.

After much discussion on storage options and the fact that the current yearly support cost of $20,000 is expected to increase significantly after the 2019 support year, the request was approved.

A request from Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) was submitted to treat noxious weeds along state highways within the County’s boundaries. Butler County has treated noxious weeds under agreement with KDOT for many years.

The agreement stipulates that KDOT will reimburse chemicals used at the County’s actual cost and the cost of equipment and labor used will be based upon a competitive proposal process. It was noted that an additional income of $8929.75 brought in last year, through this agreement. The request was approved.

Darryl Lutz, Director of Public Works appeared to request approval of the Annual Butler County Cleanup Program. Each year Butler County sponsors a County-wide cleanup program for cities and the County at-large. The program is aimed at giving citizens an opportunity to clean up their properties and dispose of accepted waste at the landfill for a reduced nominal cost. This year, the program is scheduled for the week of April 20th through April 27th, to coincide with Earth Day, which is Monday, April 22nd. The request was approved.

Mr. Lutz also submitted a non-agenda item requesting approval for sign post purchase and installation. The requested 500 posts, their bases and reinforcers will cost $15,465. The request was approved.

The new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director, Frank Williams, was officially introduced to the Board. His first day on the job was Monday, March 11th. Scott Stueven appeared with him and was acknowledged for his leadership during the interim.

Ryan Adkison, Assistant County Administrator, appeared before the Board to give the 2018 Fourth Quarter (2018-Q4) Financial/Management Report. Board of Butler County Commissioners receive quarterly financial/management reports as part of the County's overall transparency and management process. Information presented in this report is considered by the Board during the formulation and implementation of the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) and the operating budget as well as other important decisions affecting the County's operations. The report was accepted. Vouchers, adds and abates were approved