SOFTBALL

BENEDICTINE SWEEPS WESLEYAN: At McPherson, Kansas Wesleyan tried to keep things close only to have Benedictine break things open in the seventh inning during both games of Saturday's non-conference doubleheader.

Benedictine scored four runs in the seventh in a 9-6 victory in the opener, then put up eight runs in the final inning for a 16-6 victory in Game 2. The Coyotes (7-9) had rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the first contest to get within one before the Ravens pulled away.

Wesleyan catcher Taylor Lenggenhager had three hits in the opener and drove in two runs in the second contest. Kirsten Redfern had a home run and four RBI in the second contest, with Anna Grace Williams, Tara Stubits and Dalayna DeMarte getting three hits each in the doubleheader for the Coyotes.

Weather permitting, Wesleyan will play its home opener Tuesday against Hastings College, then play its conference opener at home Wednesday against Friends.

BASEBALL

BETHANY 7, KANSAS WESLEYAN 0: At Lindsborg, Bethany opened the weekend KCAC series against Kansas Wesleyan with a strong pitching performance from senior Edwar Melendez. Game 2 of the scheduled doubleheader was suspended by darkness, with the teams tied 8-all in the 12th inning.

Melendez went the full nine innings in the opener, allowing only four hits and striking out 10 in the shutout. Bethany improved to 6-16 overall, 3-7 in the KCAC after the win.

Wesleyan (8-12, 3-7) rallied from 2-0, 3-2 and 5-3 deficits in the second game, taking its first lead with four runs in the top of the seventh to go up 7-5. The Swedes rallied with two runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh, then both teams scored a single run in the 10th.

Play will resume in the suspended contest at 1 p.m. today in Lindsborg, with the final game in the three-game series to follow.