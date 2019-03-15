BRAINERD — With six boys and six girls returning, Remington High School will have a mixture of youth and experience in track this season.

John Bumm begins his sixth season as the Broncos head coach. Bumm coaches sprints, hurdles and jumps. He is assisted by Tim Hesseltine, who handles distance runners, pole vault and relays; and Maddijo Kennedy, who coaches throws and relays.

The Remington girls were sixth in the Heart of America League last year and third at regionals and 13th at state. The Bronco boys were eighth in league and 14 at regionals.

Remington competed in Class 3A last season, but moved down to Class 2A this year. All of the Broncos’ state qualifiers graduated from last season.

Returning letterwinners for the boys include Asher Brown (so., distance), Josh Day (jr., middle distance, jumps), Craig Fee (sr., middle distance, relays), Garrett Hinz (jr., throws), Toby Lewis (so., sprints, relays) and Owen Thiel (so., sprints, relays).

Returning for the girls are Bella Artman (sr., throws), Lydia Bumgarner (sr., jumps, hurdles), Hannah Johnson (jr., distance, relays), Kaylee Koranda (jr., middle distance, jumps), Audrey Van Zelfden (so., distance, relays) and Emma Villines (so., throws).

“The Broncos will be a mixture of returners and new faces this year,” Bumm said. “Our seniors will provide solid leadership for the team, and both the newcomers and freshmen will look to push the experienced athletes at practice and meets. Both the boys and girls should be competitive during the regular season and at regionals. Distance and relays should both be strengths for us this year.”

Schedule

March 29 @ Oxford Inv. 3:30 p.m.

April 2 Remington CKTL 4:30 p.m.

April 9 @ Lyons CKTL 4:30 p.m.

April 16 @ Fairfield CKTL 4:30 p.m.

April 23 @ Halstead CKTL 4:30 p.m.

April 26 @ James Thomas Inv., Hillsboro 2:30 p.m.

May 3 Remington Inv. (Bethel College) 3 p.m.

May 10 HOAL @ Moundridge 3 p.m.

May 17 @ Regionals TBA

May 24-25 State @ Cessna Stadium, Wichita TBA