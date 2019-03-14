Final results: 561 - yes 547 - no

It was too close to call last week immediately following the vote on the bond issue for Remington USD 206. The unofficial count was 550 Yes and 530 No votes.

After canvassing the close vote, the finalized result showed 561 votes in support of the bond issue and 547 against the measure.

Superintendent James Regier is happy about the outcome, “I am grateful to live and work in a community that makes children a priority. The KIDS committee needs to be recognized for their countless hours of work spanning nearly a year. Without their dedication and commitment to children this would not have happened.”

With the passage of the $9.975 million bond issue, residents in the district can expect to pay around $7.57 extra per month on a $100,000 home.

The construction plans include secured entrances at all district schools, storm shelters at Remington High School, the elementary schools, and the addition of new multipurpose rooms.

Handicap access improvements are also part of the bond issue.

Gymnasiums at all three schools will be improved with air-conditioning. The elementary school in Potwin will have new music room reinforced to serve as a storm shelter area.

Improvements at the middle school also include a new media center.

Improvements at Remington High School will address PE, athletic and other spaces for students as well as community members. The bond issue will create a new, larger competition gymnasium with support spaces for wrestling, weights, and community wellness areas. The plan inlcudes a walking track above the gym. Parking and lighting improvements are also planned.

A KIDS Committee Facebook page concerning the bond issue received a lot of comments following the successful passage:

Joann Klaassen, “Answered prayers and a lot of hard work and caring hearts for the kids. THANK YOU to all who cared enough for our kids and community to get out and vote yes.”



