One of the first two American animals to survive a space flight was born in Kansas.

The U.S. space program in May 1959 used a Jupiter rocket to send into space two monkeys named Miss Able and Miss Baker.

Miss Able, a rhesus macaque, had been born in 1957 on Monkey Island at the Ralph Mitchell Zoo in Independence in Montgomery County in southeast Kansas. She died four days after the space flight, during surgery to remove electrodes from her body. Miss Baker, a squirrel monkey, lived another 25 years.

A display featuring the two "space monkeys" is part of a special exhibit that opened March 1 and continues through next February at the Kansas Museum of History, 6425 S.W. 6th Ave. in Topeka.

Choosing one story from each county wasn't an easy task, the museum said on its website.

"We asked all of the counties for their help," the website said. "These stories feature rain wizards, war heroes, artists, business adventures, hard times and happy endings."

One display tells of how a "sexist prank played by a few malcontents" backfired and led to Susanna Madora Salter being elected as America's first female mayor in 1887 at Argonia in Sumner County in south-central Kansas. Salter lived until age 101, dying in 1961.

Another display tells about Jess Willard, a native of Pottawatomie County who became heavyweight boxing champion of the world when he knocked out Jack Johnson in 1915 in Havana, Cuba. Willard held the title four years, losing it to Jack Dempsey in 1919.

The exhibit's display focusing on Shawnee County features a plywood sign with white painted lettering saying "NOT TODAY FRED," which 19-year-old Jared Dailey carried while leading a patriotic counter-protest against Topeka's Westboro Baptist Church in the wake of the terrorist attacks that occurred Sept. 11, 2001.

