The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed I-70 in both directions from WaKeeney to the Colorado border because of winter weather conditions.

The following routes also remain closed in northwest Kansas:

U.S. 36 from Atwood to the Colorado border

U.S. 40 from Sharon Springs to the Colorado border

K-27 from Sharon Springs to the Nebraska border

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas, or check travel information online at www.kandrive.org.