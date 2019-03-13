20th time for Davis

Andover --The certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the City of Andover by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting. This attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has once again been bestowed upon Donna K. Davis, Chief Financial Officer. Davis is the individual responsible for preparing the City of Andover’s award-winning CAFR. The Award was presented to Davis at the Andover City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

“I want to extend my thanks for all Ms. Davis does to prepare the CAFR annually. She does an excellent job,” Stated Mayor Ben Lawrence at the February 12 Council Meeting. This is the 39th year in a row the City has received this honor and the 20th year for Davis.

The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

The GFOA is a nonprofit association serving approximately the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and finance processionals. The association’s headquarters are in Chicago, IL with offices in Washington, D.C.