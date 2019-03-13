Breast cancer survivor Peggy Johnson expressed apprehension Wednesday about legislation authorizing the sale of unregulated health insurance policies that exclude people like her.

Johnson, a volunteer with the nonprofit Susan G. Komen foundation, said people with a cancer diagnosis often worry about two things. First, she said, people fret about the immediate future of their family. She said they also consider whether they will be able to afford treatment.

After breast surgery, four rounds of chemotherapy and 35 radiation treatments, Johnson said, the total medical bill for her care came to $200,000.19. Her excellent insurance policy reduced that amount so her out-of-pocket share of that bill was $2,525.

"I had good insurance. I was lucky," Johnson said. "I had a basic, comprehensive health policy. Had I not had coverage, I might have been one of those Kansans that was forced to file for bankruptcy."

Johnson was among representatives of health organizations, medical professionals and patients with pre-existing medical conditions to gather at the Capitol in opposition to Senate Bill 32, which passed the Senate 28-11 but hasn't cleared the House. The legislation is built on a request by Kansas Farm Bureau for permission to sell unregulated health plans to the organization's members at rates 30 percent or more below market rates.

Much of the controversy about Farm Bureau's proposal centers on language in the bill exempting the organization's policies and coverage decisions from oversight by the Kansas Department of Insurance. Others have complained Farm Bureau would focus on young, healthy Kansans to the exclusion of people with pre-existing medical conditions or at high risk for serious illness requiring costly care.

Terry Holdren, general counsel and chief executive officer of Farm Bureau, said the organization's objective was to fill a health-coverage void in Kansas for an estimated 42,000 people. He said the organization's health benefit coverage wouldn't comply with mandates of the Affordable Care Act.

“Kansas Farm Bureau’s health benefit will create affordable options for farmers and ranchers and increase the number of covered lives in Kansas," said Rich Felts, president of the state Farm Bureau. "Those who don’t receive coverage can still go to the marketplace."

Felts said Farm Bureau didn’t want to become a health care company but was seeking to "serve a need in our membership that will allow them to continue farming and support the industry that is the backbone of our state’s economy."

Opponents of the Farm Bureau proposal, including Johnson and others attending a news conference at the Capitol, believe the state should expand eligibility for Medicaid under a plan offered by Gov. Laura Kelly. Expansion of Medicaid under terms of the ACA would benefit 130,000 to 150,000 Kansans, with the federal government paying 90 percent of the cost.

Comprehensive policies conforming to the ACA mandate the coverage of people with pre-existing conditions, such as cancer, multiple sclerosis or heart disease.

"We don't dispute that there is a challenge in accessing affordable health care, but we think Senate Bill 32 misses the mark in solving that problem," said Jordan Feuerborn, of the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network. "No one should be left out or discriminated against because they got sick. Coverage is more than a cheap monthly premium."

Feuerborn said appropriate coverage should pay for tests, services, treatments and medicines as determined by physicians. Lawmakers should provide Farm Bureau customers access to an independent process of evaluating claims they were victims of unfair practices, she said.

Riley resident Sara Diamond Dick said her son, Owen, required two open-heart surgeries within three months of birth. She said toddlers like Owen depended on public officials to shape health insurance law in ways supportive of each Kansan's quality of life.

"Owen's future is unknown," she said. "What is known is that he will require additional cardiac-related intervention throughout his entire lifespan. Without health insurance, the financial burden of hundreds of thousands of dollars would impact our family such that Owen would not be able to live life to the fullest for as long as possible."