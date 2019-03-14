Highlights from this week's school board meeting

Augusta USD 402 Board of Education members met for a short meeting before adjourning to enter an executive session to discuss personnel issues.

Following approval of the agenda and consent items, Assistant Superintendent Holly Francis presented the monthly curriculum report.

Business items

• The Educational Services and Staff Development Association of Central Kansas (ESSDACK) Interlocal Agreement #622 was approved. Superintendent John Black advised that Augusta is one of 59 other districts in the agreement and that their school boards will also have to officially approve in order for the agreement to be forwarded to Topeka.

• A revised Interlocal Agreement for a School Resource Officer (SRO) was approved. This was the same agreement recently approved by the Augusta City Council. Assistant Superintendent Matt Ward shared highlights of the agreement and that Officer Mat Meckel had started his duties as SRO. Board members were reminded that 75 percent of his salary will be paid by the City and 25 percent by the school district.

• Augusta USD 402’s application for the Kansans Can School Redesign Project was also approved. The board had been waiting to hear from the local elementary schools on their conversation concerning becoming a part of the Kansas State Department of Education’s planned Apollo program.

The state launched the program, which incorporates the names of the U.S. space programs. The first class of seven school districts, chosen in 2017, redesigned schools under the Mercury banner. More school districts became involved through the subsequent Gemini I and Gemini II programs. The latest is Apollo, and districts face a deadline of April 5 to appy.

According to the State Department of Education, 47 school districts and 110 schools across the state are in the process of carrying out a redesign or are preparing for changes under the Redesign Project. A redesign school does not get increased state aid. Also, there is not a single blueprint for the changes, although the schools are supposed to focus on five outcomes for student success: Social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, individual plans of study, high school graduation and post-secondary success.

The majority of staff in a school must support undertaking a redesign, under the state’s rules. Assistant Superintendent Matt Ward advised the board that 80 percent of the elementary staff supports the redesign.

Board member Jim Brown asked Ward if it would mean re-applying if Augusta Middle School decides to become a part of the project in the future.

Ward explained that if that happens, there would be no requirement to re-apply and that the middle school could be added to the Apollo program.

“I hope others come on board,” stated BOE member Bill Rinkenbaugh.

The school’s staff is supposed to prepare for a full school year before the redesign is implemented.

Legislative update

Superintendent Black presented a brief legislative update to board members and advised that Schools For Fair Funding (SFFF) has withdrawn its support for Kansas Governor Kelly’s plan for boosting public education funding. SFFF is a coalition of 48 school districts supporting an ongoing lawsuit against the state.

Black explained that initially everyone supported Kelly’s plans and hopes were that the legislature would “get down to business right away and have it addressed by the end of February.”

Kelly’s proposed increase of approximately $90 million a year seemed to be a simple way to comply with the Kansas Supreme Court mandate for an increase in education funding. Initially, she had won over the SFFF, but the group withdrew support after some districts believe her proposal wouldn’t supply enough new money.

Dr. Black explained the math. A 2018 law provided a $548 million increase in the state’s $4 billion in annual funding by the 2022-23 school year, and the court ruled it inadequate because it didn’t account for inflation. The state must explain to the court by April 15 how the problem will be addressed.

Gov. Kelly thinks the state can meet the mandate by increasing its annual spending by approximately $90 million a year, or $364 million spread over four years. The results from her plan would mean the state spending for 2022-23 would be approximately $640 million higher than it was in 2017-18.

But that’s about $270 million short of what SFFF says is needed. SFFF have also stated that the State Department of Education made mistakes in calculating how to adjust the state’s formula for distribution of money to local districts and those mistakes were passed on to the Governor.

“Today through the first week of April is the time to get things done. The legislature will done for four months after that,” Dr. Black said.

The latest complications along with Gov. Kelly’s push to a funding increase, and the Republicans’ resistance to higher spending, will most likely delay any immediate resolution.

Other

Before going into executive session, BOE member Larry Winter offered congratulations to the Augusta Boys Basketball team for taking second at the state tournament on Saturday, Tom Zerr being named the 2019 Kansas Technology and Engineering Education Association Teacher of the Year, and the district bands for their recent awards.

The next regular monthly Board of Education meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at the district administrative building.