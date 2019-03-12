Williams is a senior at Bethel College

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced 312 women's basketball student-athletes have been named 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Representing the Bethel Threshers on this list are seniors Caitlin Williams (SR/Wellington, Kan.) and Riley Schmieder (SR/Wellman, Iowa).

This is the first year Williams is eligible for the award, while Schmieder is a repeat-honoree after being named an NAIA Scholar-Athlete last season. Williams is an Athletic Training major at Bethel. Schmieder is studying Biology while also minoring in Chemistry and Spanish.

In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.