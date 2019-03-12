Updating the Mitigation Plan

Butler County and 10 other counties in South Central Kansas are participating in a project with the State of Kansas to update the Region G Multi-Hazard, Multi-Jurisdictional Mitigation Plan that is expiring on May 30, 2019. The purpose of the plan is look at local hazards and historical disasters and identify ways to lessen or eliminate the impact of future disasters.

In addition to having an approved Hazard Mitigation Plan, it makes participating areas eligible to apply for funds under FEMA’s grant program.

After several months of work, the contractor has released a draft copy of the plan for review. A formal period of public review and comments is taking place now through Friday, March 15. After that, the draft plan will remain available for review, but formal comments will no longer be collected.

The draft documents are posted at the county’s website. Link to both the draft plan and the current (2014-2019) Hazard Mitigation Plans at: https://www.bucoks.com/238/Hazard0Mitigation Plan.

To submit comments about Butler County’s portion of the draft plan, contact Emergency Management by phone, 316 733 9796 or email: kkorthals@butlerema.org