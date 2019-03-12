Two locations

Butler County CERT, a volunteer group affiliated with Butler County Emergecy Management, in cooperation with Butler County EMS, will be offereing free Adult CPR & AED Presentations to help prepare the citizens of Butler County for the coming storm season. This will be an awareness-level course, offered at two separate locations and will not provide participants with a certification card.

March 23, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Augusta High School gym, 2020 Ohio St.

4-H Building, 206 N. Griffith, El Dorado.

Space is limited so pre-registration is required. Online registration at: www.bucoks.com/formcenter, under Emergency Management section, or contact Keri Korthals at 316 733 9796.