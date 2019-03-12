The Reno County Commission adopted a policy Tuesday that halts public comment at the county commission on zoning and land use issues when the planning commission conducts a public hearing.

Instead, the commission will base any decision on zoning changes strictly on recommendations from the planning commission and county staff, as well as any forwarded information the planning board received when it conducted public hearings required by state law.

The policy, which includes two exceptions, was prompted by the anticipation of a pending conditional use permit sought by NextEra Energy for a wind farm in southeast Reno County. The policy, however, will apply to all future applications for zoning amendments or conditional use permits.

The planning commission has scheduled a public hearing on NextEra’s application for 3 p.m., April 4 at the Atrium. It booked a hearing room for six hours.

County Counselor Joe O’Sullivan suggested the policy when the commission had a special training session last month about the county’s zoning policy and practices with consultant Russ Ewy.

O’Sullivan had made a similar suggestion to a previous commission years ago, but it wasn’t adopted.

Exceptions

The two exceptions in the new policy are that the commission can consider “new information” that was not available when the planning commission conducted its hearing, or if the planning board’s hearing was considered “incomplete.”

An example of new information might include results of a traffic study that had not been completed before the planning commission’s hearing, but is done by the time the commission took the issue up, O’Sullivan explained.

“New information is not something someone forgot to say at the public hearing, or couldn’t because they ran out of time,” O’Sullivan said.

Under the policy, for the commission to consider those comments or reports, the individual wishing to submit them must get them to the planning director or county manager at least a week before the county is scheduled to take up the zoning issue, to determine if it is in fact new information before forwarding it to the commission.

A planning commission hearing would be considered incomplete “only if the Planning Commission failed to follow its procedural guidelines which resulted in a denial of due process to a party of interest,” the policy states. “Or if the Planning Commission failed to allow an interested party an opportunity for public comment within the applicable time limit established (by the board) for public comment.”

An example of an incomplete hearing cited in the policy is a failure to give an applicant time for rebuttal after public comment closes.

Again, O’Sullivan said, a person not getting as much time to speak as they wished during the public hearing would not be grounds for finding a hearing was incomplete, as long as they were allowed the allotted amount of time.

The public is free to submit written information to the planning commission in advance of the public hearing, which must be considered by that board along with any oral testimony, O’Sullivan said.

Board thoughts

The policy was adopted on a unanimous vote, though Commissioner Ron Hirst expressed concern about the commission being able to reach the best result in a case if they can’t hear from parties involved and get clarification.

He cited the example of an application for a zoning permit last year to allow a Yoder-area man to conduct a livestock auction on property he’d purchased which violated zoning regulations.

By having an open discussion with staff, the applicant and neighbors, a compromise was reached that satisfied all parties, Hirst noted.

Hirst inquired whether the policy would allow the commission to ask questions of the applicant or public.

O’Sullivan said the policy would allow a request for information to clarify something, “but it does not give a person an opportunity to argue their position.”

During the public comment period at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, county resident Amy Brown, who is seeking more significant restrictions on the NextEra development, argued the proposed policy would “be a closed process, where citizens become encumbered from expressing legitimate concerns.”

“I think this is something for good government,” Commissioner Ron Sellers said in comments before voting. “This county commission should have adopted this months or years ago. We’ve spent a considerable amount talking about how planning is done and the fact the county commission should either approve, reject or send it back to the planning commission with a request to modify any recommendation. I feel strongly that this case should not be heard at the county commission level. We have the ability to read all the facts, verbal and written.”

Commission Chairman Bob Bush said he believed past practices of taking public comment at the commission level didn’t follow state law and was unfair to the planning commission. He noted the door remained open, however, to change the policy in the future.

“At this point, it’s a policy we’re setting,” Bush said. “If we decided in six months it’s too stringent or limits our ability to feel comfortable with what we’re doing, we have a right and a responsibility to go back and change it.”