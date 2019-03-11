With more jobs requiring employee fingerprinting, the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is increasing its hours for providing the service.

Sheriff's Maj. Jay Simecka made the announcement at Monday morning's Shawnee County Commission meeting.

Simecka said the sheriff's office would be expanding hours when fingerprinting services would be made available to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Additionally, some weekend hours likely will be made available.

The cost for fingerprinting services is $10. Additional details were expected to be released later Monday.