No injuries reported

A student pilot crashed a Cessna L-19 into a home on the west side of Benton's Stearman Field around 1:15 p.m. Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol advises no one was seriously hurt. The instructor was taken to a hospital for examination.

Witnesses who were eating at Stearman Field Bar & Grill said they saw the plane crash into the house but didn't know if it was landing or taking off.

No one was in the home at the time.