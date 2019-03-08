No. 6 seed Larned saw its late rally fall short as No. 3 seed Perry-Lecompton emerged with a 49-48 quarterfinal victory at the KHSAA Class 3A Boys Basketball State Tournament.

The Indians (17-7) scored 13 of the final 14 points, trimming their deficit to one as Chance Sanger sank a left-corner 3 with three seconds remaining.

“I think the key tonight was some rushed offensive possessions in the second half where we were coming down and taking quick shots, and then weren’t making those shots,” Larned coach Jerrod Smith said. “That allowed (Perry-Lecompton) to go down (at the other end) and score. I don’t know how many shots they had that were just soft, bounced off the rim and went in. That allowed them to get up on us.”

Sanger finished with a game-high 16 points, aided by a 3 of 7 effort from 3-point range.

Connor Anderson, who finished with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, made the first of two free throws as the Kaws (21-2) took a 49-43 lead with 24 seconds left. But Sanger answered with a jumper to make it a four-point margin with 12 ticks to play.

“We used that timeout with eight seconds left and just didn't want to foul and stop the clock,” Perry-Lecompton coach Jared Swafford said. “As long as they didn’t get a shot off at the rim, we’d be able to run it out. Our kids were able to finish it off.”

Swafford was impressed with Larned’s shooting.

“They knocked down some shots and they’re a great shooting team so give them credit. But our kids hung in there and did what we had to do,” Swafford said.

The Indians shot 33.9 percent (19 of 56) overall, but turned in 43 percent (6 of 14) effort from 3-point range. The Kaws, who took their largest lead at 48-36 with 2:07 remaining, shot 51.3 percent (20 of 39) and 33.3 percent (3 of 9) behind the arc.

“They’re so quick and we knew they were,” Swafford said. “But we felt with our height advantage and total team speed, we could stay in man and protect the rim. We knew it would come down to one or two big stops and that stretch was huge.”

Perry-Lecompton, which features 6-foot-6 Blake Farmer, 6-5 Anderson and 6-3 Colton Mallonee in its starting lineup, led 41-36 with five minutes to play. Anderson sparked a 7-0 run with a pair of free throws before Conner Morgison and Dawson Williams contributed back-to-back layups and Williams drained another free throw.

“Height was a factor to some extent,” Smith said. “We had to expend a lot of energy guarding the backside. We had a primary defender on the post and we were bringing a backside defender all the way across to double and try to keep them from entering (the ball into) the post. So that make a guard run an awful long way. In rebounding, we had to send a lot of guys (to the basket).”

Mallonee finished with 12 points while Morgison added eight more, helping the Kaws finish with a 30-20 edge inside the paint.

But Larned had one final comeback to left in it.

Brayden Rupp, who had 13 points for the Indians, hit a top-of-the-key 3 with 1:13 to play and Mason Perez followed with an off-balanced jumper from long range. Larned trailed 48-43 with 32 seconds to go after Rupp threw in a jumper from the baseline.

Swafford said Perry-Lecompton benefited from its 2018 state tournament run.

“It definitely helped us out being here last year,” Swafford said. “Some of the initial shock and awe was off, but it’s still the state tournament and you’re one of eight teams left, so there are still going to be some nerves.”

The Kaws advanced to play Beloit in the semifinal round at 4:45 p.m. today. The Trojans defeated Eureka 60-39 in another quarterfinal game Thursday.