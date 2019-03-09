Recent joint work session highlights

USD 490 Board of Education (BOE) held a joint work session with the El Dorado City Commission on Monday, March 4, 2018. The objective for the meeting was to discuss location options for new tennis courts. The tennis courts will be a partnership between the city and school district, each being equally responsible for costs and administration. Construction costs are to be capped at $1.6 million Challenges as well as benefits to each location were addressed by City Engineer Scott Rickard. An informal decision to locate the tennis courts at North Main Park was made however, both USD490 and the City Commission will need to approve the location before entering into an Interlocal Agreement.

During the regular meeting, the BOE gave approval to enter agreement with the City to build the new tennis courts at the North Main location.

The BOE had the privilege of recognizing student achievements at the monthly meeting.

The Kiwanis Club/USD490 Science Fair Champions and Division Winners were congratulated. Eighth grader, Aodhfionn Mora-Bruce was the Grand Champion with his project “Hot Under The Collar” which tested the whether the color of clothing affected its temperature. He took three tshirts of different colors and placed them outside for 15 minutes in both the summer and winter. He took the temperature using a temperature gun and discovered that darker color shirts have a warmer temperature than lighter.

The Earth Science Division Champions were sixth graders Savannah Earnest, Mikaela Hall, and Kaitlyn Perrill. There project was “Now You See It, Now You Don’t!” The Biological Division Champions were seventh graders Keylee Faudere, Quinn Houseman, Trinity Motter, and Elisabeth Norbert. Their project was titled “Music and Heartbeats” and the Mathematics Division Champions were sixth raders Naudia Ascencio, Kiersten Attreau, and Sienna Dunn. Their project was titled “What Does Acetone Melt”.

Sophomore, David Kilpatrick earned sixth place in the State Diving Meet.

EHS senior Braden Morgan was named state champion during the state wrestling meet in Salina on Feb. 22 and 23. This is his second time to earn the title. Kai Wernli placed sixth during the state meet.

Several EHS wrestlers won first place during the regional meet in Chanute on February 16. All six regional placers qualified for state. Braden Morgan- 1st place (220 pounds); Seth Hackler-

1st place (170 pounds); Jake Knowles- 1st place (145 pounds); Kai Wernli- 1st place (160 pounds); William Gomez- 4th place (120 pounds); Jett Roberts- 4th place (113 pounds)

The boys bowling team was recognized for participating in the State Tournament. Forrest Parker placed 10th in the State bowling a 579. Team members include Braxton Taylor, Ian Bullock, Forrest Parker, Mahlon Hart, Tristen Rogers, and Tucker Cook.

Wade Wilkinson and Grizzly Bowl was awarded the Friend of Education Award by the BOE for his support not only for the bowling teams, but his commitment to the district in providing bowler’s education classes for the district at no cost, as well as offering free bowling to all USD490 students throughout the summer.

Board President, Norm Wilks, gave legislative updates and personnel recommendations were accepted.

Superintendent Sue Givens reminded everyone that Spring Break will be March 11 through 15th.