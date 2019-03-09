SBA wants to gauge the community health needs

El Dorado – In order to gauge the overall community health needs, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, in partnership with Butler County Health Department and South Central Mental Health, are conducting a community wide health needs assessment. This assessment survey tool should provide a number of benefits for the community as a whole.

Results from the survey will increase the knowledge of community health needs and resources, as well as create a common understanding of the priorities of the community’s health needs.

“We see this project as a cooperative effort to gain understanding of community needs, and to help those involved in providing health services for our communities learn what our priorities should be,” said Jim Kirkbride, President and CEO of Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.

If you would like to participate in the health assessment, it is available online at:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ButlerCo_CHNA2019

It is important that all assessment surveys be completed by Friday, April 12, 2019. All responses are confidential, and we thank you in advance. Vince Vandehaar, MBA, with VVV Consultants LLC, has been retained to conduct this community-wide research.

In addition, a Town Hall meeting will be held on Friday, May 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Butler Community College in the Hubbard Welcome Center- Clifford/Stone Room (901 S. Haverhill Rd, El Dorado) to review results. For more information regarding the community health needs assessment project, please contact Dewey Price at (316) 322-4543 or DPrice@sbamh.org.