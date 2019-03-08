Survey for input on education needs, goals

EL DORADO – The Butler for Butler volunteer task force launched last fall is requesting input from additional stakeholders in the area. Butler for Butler is continuing its work to ensure future responsiveness to student educational needs and goals, and local communities served by Butler Community College. This survey will collect resident’s perspectives to assist with this effort.

Questions were tailored so valuable input could be received for future strategic planning by the college. The brief survey can be found at HYPERLINK "https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Butler_for_Butler_2019" https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Butler_for_Butler_2019.