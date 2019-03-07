Dear Annie: I'm in my 20s, and I just recently had a facial for the first time. I'll admit I was skeptical about its potential benefits, but my skin has never felt smoother! I'd love to go back for regular monthly treatments, but facials are quite expensive, and I can't afford to get them more than twice a year or so.

My concern is that my skin will never be as good as it would be if I were able to get facials as often as I imagine celebrities do. Is there anything I can do at home that will help me achieve professional-level skin care results without breaking the bank? I feel as if I just learned what I've been missing out on. -- Beauty on a Budget

Dear Beauty: Congratulations on your first facial. Taking care of your skin when you are in your 20s is a great gift to give to your future self that will pay benefits for the rest of your life. Facials are also a great natural way to look and feel your best.

There are ways to keep up with your beauty routine on a budget, especially by doing facials at home. The how-to website wikiHow has a helpful step-by-step guide called "How to Make an All Natural Facial at Home," and the internet at large is full of such tutorials; just do a search for "DIY natural facials."

You can try Groupon and similar sites, which may offer spa deals. In addition, you could ask your spa whether there are packages with discounted rates there. And ask to be put on your spa's mailing list for special promotions. Lastly, you can look for beauty schools where up-and-coming aestheticians are trying to fulfill their hours before they receive a license to practice.

Remember, though, that beautiful glowing skin starts from the inside out. Try to limit your alcohol, sugar and caffeine intake. In addition, lots of exercise, sunscreen and sleep do wonders for your skin. Good luck, and keep glowing.

Dear Annie: Recently, you published a letter from a young girl who blushes easily and asked how to overcome this problem. As you mentioned, gaining self-confidence may be the best remedy. When I was her age and in the business world, I was very reserved. My father, a successful businessman, recommended that I join Toastmasters as he had done. This wonderful club helped me overcome my fear of speaking in public. The other members of the club encouraged me along the way. Each meeting was a challenge but a very rewarding one. I went on to become the club's president, got our club involved in speaking contests with other clubs and actually won a humorous speech contest. Who would have ever thought this could happen?

Later, when my new job required me to speak to groups of company employees, I was not so bashful and actually enjoyed it. I would encourage "Bashful" to use the internet to find local clubs near her. We have several in our city. If she were to share with the other members her reason for attending, I bet they would be her cheerleaders in overcoming her problem. -- Not So Bashful

Dear Not So Bashful: Though I already printed the same recommendation from another reader, I couldn't pass up printing yours, as it brought a smile to my face. Congratulations on winning the humorous speech contest, but the true winning happened the second you signed up for Toastmasters and took a step toward overcoming a major fear.

