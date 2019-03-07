EHS National Honor Society and EMS STUCO project

El Dorado High School and El Dorado Middle School partnered to collect peanut butter and jelly for Salvation Army.

EHS students Dalton King and Kalep Manke led a National Honor Society project to collect peanut butter and jelly for the Salvation Army. While EHS has done a PB&J drive for the last few years, this is the first year they have partnered with the middle school.

King and Manke reached out to EMS Student Council sponsors Kelly Payé and Les Limon to plan the joint drive. They worked with middle school STUCO members to create flyers and posters to encourage students to donate and used social media to send reminders.

EHS collected 180 jars of peanut butter and EMS collected 584 jars of jelly that they were able to deliver to the Salvation Army on March 1.