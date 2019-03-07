Alexandria, VA—The National Art Education Association has named Johnna Smith, art insturctor at Andover Middle School, to receive the 2019 Kansas Art Educator. This award honors an outstanding member from each state or province association whose service and contribution to art education merits recognition and acclaim. The award will be presented at the NAEA National Convention in Boston, MA, March 14-16, 2019.

NAEA President Kim Huyler Defibaugh states, "This award is being given to recognize excellence in professional accomplishment and service by a dedicated art educator. Johnna Smith exemplifies the highly qualified art educators active in education today: leaders, teachers, students, scholars, and advocates who give their best to their students and the profession."