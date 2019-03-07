Volunteers are needed

The Butler Homeless Initiative Shelter is seeking shelter volunteers and donations.

Two shelter volunteers are needed; one for first shift, 6:15 to 11 p.m.; and one for second shift, 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The Butler Homeless Initiative is asking for your help in partnering with them by becoming a monthly donor. Help is needed with in-kind donations of supplies or meals; laundry soap, paper plates, coffee, creamer, sugar, ziplock bags, Clorox wipes, etc.

If you are interested in helping those in need in our community, please contact: director@butlerhi.org, 316 323 0151, P.O. Box 447, or 202 N. Taylor.