Two explosions at HollyFrontier refinery shook windows Wednesday morning

Two explosions rocked El Dorado this morning. Two explosions were felt and heard before 9 a.m. at the HollyFrontier Refinery Wednesday morning. Windows all around town shook and black smoke filled the sky. Butler County Dispatch advised the situation is under control and no injuries have been reported. As more details become available, information will be posted on our website.